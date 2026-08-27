The draw for the league phase of the 2026-2027 UEFA Champions League handed Barcelona a brutal set of fixtures. The Spanish giants will face eight clubs, four at home and four away.

Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain headline the list. Aston Villa, Sporting Lisbon, Feyenoord, Galatasaray, Como and Sabah complete Barcelona's opponents.

Barcelona's matches in the league phase were as follows:

Barcelona v Manchester City of England, at home.

Paris Saint-Germain of France v Barcelona, away.

Barcelona v Aston Villa of England, at home.

Sporting Lisbon of Portugal v Barcelona, away.

Barcelona v Feyenoord of the Netherlands, at home.

Galatasaray of Turkey v Barcelona, away.

Barcelona v Como of Italy, at home.

Sabah of Azerbaijan v Barcelona, away.

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The new Champions League format shapes this draw, with 36 teams in a single league phase. Each side plays eight matches against eight different opponents, two from each seeding pot, one at home and one away.

Finish in the top eight and you go straight through to the round of 16. Teams placed ninth to 24th contest a two-legged play-off for the remaining spots, while everyone from 25th down is knocked out.

The league phase kicks off on 8 September 2026, with the final round set for 27 January 2027. Madrid hosts the final on 5 June 2027.

Manchester City and PSG loom as Barcelona's toughest tests, both drawn from the first seeding pot. Aston Villa, Sporting, Feyenoord and Galatasaray offer plenty more danger, though the Catalans can at least take heart from four home fixtures.

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