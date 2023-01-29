Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has demanded more from Antony during training with coaches like Benni McCarthy and on match days.

Benni has been credited with a good job at Man Utd

He has been working with United forwards like Rashford

But Ten Hag demands more from another attacker

WHAT HAPPENED? The Brazilian put up a polished display during Saturday’s 3-1 FA Cup win over Championship side Reading. But Ten Hag wants more from Antony, who joined him from Ajax at the start of the season.

Working on further improving Antony is a responsibility which directly falls under forward coach Benni McCarthy's remit. Ten Hag also speaks about how the attacker can get the best out of himself by making full use of the players around him.

This appears to be a task for McCarthy to model his attackers in a way that will make Antony a more prolific winger.

WHAT TEN HAG SAID: “I have more experience with him,” Ten Hag said after the match as per Manchester Evening News. “We have to challenge him and if you challenge him he can adapt and adjust his game.

“He has to be more variable, more dynamic. He needs his teammates around him, but also how to use his teammates. He has to work on it. I think there is still room for improvement.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: So far, McCarthy has received rave reviews for his job with United forwards, particularly Marcus Rashford’s tremendous improvement. Ten Hag and various United legends are some who have lauded McCarthy for his work.

There has also been talk about how McCarthy can improve South African football after his time at Old Trafford. His name has often been mentioned as a future Bafana Bafana coach.

He is part of South African coaches working overseas like Pitso Mosimane, Roger de Sa, Bradley Carnell and Steven Pienaar.

STORY IN THREE PICTURES:

Backpagepix.

Getty Images

Getty Images

WHAT NEXT FOR MCCARTHY? The former Bafana Bafana striker will continue sharpening the United forwards as they bid to return to the Champions League next season.

Next up for United is the second leg of their FA Cup semi-final against Nottingham Forest on Wednesday, before hosting Crystal Palace in the Premier League on Saturday.