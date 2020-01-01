Chadwick Boseman: Koulibaly, Essien lead African stars in mourning Black Panther actor

The American actor who starred in the Hollywood movie passed away on Friday after a long battle with colon cancer

centre-back Kalidou Koulibaly, ’s Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, ’s Ismaila Sarr and Milan’s Achraf Hakimi are among a number of African players who paid tribute to Chadwick Boseman after his death.

Boseman who died at the age of 43, played a starring role in the blockbuster movie, Black Panther where he was famous for his 'Wakanda Forever' sign.

He lost his fight against cancer on Friday after a four-year battle with the disease in his colon.

More teams

Following the announcement of his demise, African stars took to social media to mourn the movie icon with Gabon captain Aubameyang doing the ‘Wakanda Forever’ sign after scoring against Liverpool in the FA Community Shield on Saturday.