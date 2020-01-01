Chabalala will eventually return to Orlando Pirates - Ramabodu

The Phunya Sele Sele boss explains the situation surrounding the Buccaneers’ defender

Bloemfontein managing director Ralli Ramabodu explains the agreement between them and for defender Justice Chabalala.

The Buccaneers centre-back was loaned out to Phunya Sele Sele for six months in the January transfer window and Ramabodu has stated they will not keep him in Bloemfontein.

Chabalala joined coach Celtic after losing key players such as Ronald Pfumbidzai and Wandisile Letlabika through injuries, but the latter’s return means the Bucs defender doesn’t have a place in Mangaung, according to the team manager.

More teams

“We signed Chabalala on loan because we missed our players such as Wandi (Letlabika) and Pfumbidzai. Wandisile is back and he’s playing now,” Ramabodu told Isolezwe.

“We are looking to have Ronald back before the end of the season. That means we don’t have a place for Chabalala in the team.

"He will go back to Pirates at the end of the season as per our agreement.”

Having struggled for game time since making an appearance at the Carling Lack label Cup against at the Houghton-based club, the Giyani-born defender is now playing regular football under coach Lehlohonolo Seema.

However, with Ramabodu’s sentiments, it seems the former defender will head back to Gauteng and fight for his place under Josef Zinnbauer.

Article continues below

The 28-year-old has featured in five appearances for Celtic across all competitions and will be key when they visit in the league next weekend.

Meanwhile, Ramabodu has also confirmed they are yet to make a decision on former striker Tokelo Rantie who is currently training with the club.

The former administrator also explained he will meet Seema and they will make their call on whether to sign Rantie by the end of this week.