Chabalala’s Orlando Pirates future uncertain as he battles to impress Zinnbauer

The defender has opted to consider the Buccaneers first before seeking a new home elsewhere, his agent revealed

Ratshibvumo Mulovhedzi, the agent of defender Justice Chabalala, says there is much interest in his player who is trying to impress at Orlando Pirates to earn a new contract.

Chabalala's Pirates contract expired at the end of June but he has joined the Buccaneers for pre-season camp.

After spending the past one-and-a-half seasons away on loan at Bloemfontein Celtic, Chabalala is trying to muscle his way into Pirates coach Josef Zinnbauer’s plans.

“He sent me a picture of himself smiling in camp and I could tell that he is happy and is trying hard to impress the technical team and I’m sure he will,” Mulovhedzi told Phakaaathi.

“Yes, it’s true that there are clubs interested in him. It’s not only Celtic. There are also teams in Gauteng, KZN and Cape Town who are keen to sign him, but our first option is Orlando Pirates.

"We will wait for the chairman [Irvin Khoza] to tell us what he has decided. I’m sure we will hear from the chairman soon.”

What could, however, complicate matters for Chabalala is the recent arrival of fellow centre-back Kwanda Mngonyama from Maritzburg United.

Mngonyama’s signing brings in more competition in central defence at Pirates where there is already captain Happy Jele, Thulani Hlatshwayo and Ntsikelelo Nyauza.

Innocent Maela can also play as a centre-back and it is yet to be seen if Zinnbauer can accommodate Chabalala, whose agent insists the player is a wanted man at Pirates.

“Orlando Pirates fans love Justice and even now, they have voted for him for the Black Label Cup and he wants to repay the faith shown to him by the fans,” added Mulovhedzi.

“He is also eager to play for Orlando Pirates this season, but that of course depends on what the chairman and the technical team wants.

"But I tell you that coach Josef Zinnbauer is keen to work with Justice.”

It is yet to be seen what Zinnbauer decides on the defender but during his loan spell at Celtic, Chabalala enjoyed some regular game time.