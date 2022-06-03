Chabalala: Orlando Pirates defender interesting many PSL clubs, including Royal AM

GOAL has exclusively been informed that four teams have set their sights on the tough-tackling player after his spell with Babina Noko

Orlando Pirates defender Justice Chabalala has attracted interest from several PSL clubs following a loan stint at Sekhukhune United.



The lanky player was part of Babina Noko side which retained its status in the Premier Soccer League during the 2021-22 campaign while on a season-long deal from Bucs.



Having made nine appearances for Babina Noko across all competitions, Chabalala is now set to return to his parent club.



This has been confirmed by his agent Ratshibvumo Mulovhedzi, who explained that the Giyani-born player's future will be decided by the Soweto giants.



"Justice belongs to Pirates. He has a contract with them. He will go back to Pirates then the club will tell us what we should do," Mulovhedzi told GOAL.



"They will decide whether he is staying or they are loaning him out again. Chabalala is a top player, whenever he gets a chance to play he uses it."



Mulovhedzi revealed that Chippa United, Royal AM and Maritzburg United are all interested in his client, while Sekhukhune are also hoping to retain his services ahead of the 2022-23 campaign.



"So, every year there is interest from other clubs," the Rush Hour Sports Management chairman added.



"There is Chippa United, Royal AM and Maritzburg United. However, any club that is interested in him should approach Pirates.



"Sekhukhune United are also interested in keeping him, but just like those other clubs that I mentioned they should speak to Pirates."



The 30-year-old player joined Pirates from Free State Stars in July 2016 and he has made 16 appearances in the PSL for the Soweto giants.



He has spent some time with Chippa, Bloemfontein Celtic and Sekhukhune on loan from Bucs.