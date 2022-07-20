Chabalala: Ex-Orlando Pirates defender among 16 signings confirmed at Chippa United ahead of 2022/23 PSL season

The players have been brought on board after the club had recently made a technical change by appointing a new coach

Premier Soccer League side Chippa United have announced 16 new signings ahead of the 2022/23 season.

The Chilli Boys, who recently appointed Daine Klate as the new head coach, made the announcement in what is seen as a massive squad overhaul in the transfer window.

"The club has been working very hard to bolster our squad for the 2022/23 season. We have recently signed players from Cofimvaba, Tsomo, and Gqeberha in the Eastern Cape," the club announced on Wednesday in a statement on their social media platforms.

"Chippa United Chairman, Mr. Siviwe Mpengesi, unveiled the new players during the housing handover today in Deberha, eNgcobo alongside Eastern Cape Premier, Hon. Oscar Mabuyane."

Justice Chabalala, who had been a free agent after being released by Orlando Pirates at the end of the recent 2021-22 season, having made just eight appearances in the PSL during his time with the Soweto giants, is among the confirmed new names at the club.

Two foreigners, Abdi Banda from Tanzania and Elmo Kambindu from Namibia, are also among the new faces at the Eastern Cape province club.

"We are delighted to announce the following signings," the statement added.

"Sipho Chaine, Justice Chabalala, Trevor Matome Mathiane, Brooklyn Poggenpoel, Sirgio Kammies, Azola Ntsabo, Aviwe Mqokozo, Khanyisile Mayo, Diego Appollis, Shaquille Abrahams, Siseko Manona, Yurrig Conwood, Zanoxolo Mduli, Abdi Banda (Tanzanian international), Elmo Kambindu (Nambian international), and Nkosikhona Dube.

"The club wishes all new signings the best of luck for the upcoming season."