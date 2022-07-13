Chabalala: Chippa United beat Maritzburg United to ex-Orlando Pirates defender's signature

The 30-year-old was tipped to join the Team of Choice, but GOAL has been exclusively informed that Hosi Ya Mina is now a Chilli Boy

Chippa United have beaten Maritzburg United to former Orlando Pirates defender Justice Chabalala's signature.

The tall centre-back had been a free agent after being released by Pirates at the end of the recent 2021-22 season having made just eight appearances in the PSL during his time with the Soweto giants.

Chabalala was tipped to join Maritzburg where he would have reunited with his former coach at Bloemfontein Celtic, John Maduka having worked together between 2019 and 2021 as the team reached the 2020 Nedbank Cup final.

While Sekhukhune were hoping to retain his services following a successful loan spell at the club in the recent term, but an impeccable source has now revealed that Chabalala has joined Chippa.

"He signed one-year plus option at Chippa," a source told GOAL.

"There was interest from Sekhukhune, Chippa and Maritzburg. In the end, he decided to join Chippa."

Chabalala becomes the second signing at Chippa in the current PSL transfer window after having sold Azola Matrose to Pirates last month, before re-signing the teenage sensation on loan for the 2022-23 season.

This will be Chabalala's second stint with the Chilli Boys having spent the second round of the 2016/17 campaign on loan at the Eastern Cap side from Pirates.

He had joined Pirates from Free State Stars in July 2016.