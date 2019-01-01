Five Indian game-changers in the Kolkata Derby

Goal takes a look at the Indian players from Mohun Bagan and East Bengal who could change the complexion of the Kolkata derby on Sunday…

The first Kolkata Derby of the 2019-20 season is upon us as arch-rivals and lock horns in the Calcutta Football League (CFL) 2019 Premier Division on Sunday.

The century-old Kolkata Derby has witnessed several heroes in the past. From Bhaichung Bhutia to Azharuddin Mallick, the Kolkata derby has proved to be a make or break in the career of a player.

Ahead of Sunday’s high voltage clash, here is a list of Indian players who can emerge as heroes and make a big impact on Sunday.

Ashutosh Mehta (Mohun Bagan)

The 28-year-old talented full-back joined Mohun Bagan this season from (ISL) side . Ashutosh has been a standout performer for the Mariners and has established himself as a regular starter under coach Antonio Vicuna in the right-back role. The former defender will be an important figure in the Mohun Bagan defence in the Kolkata Derby on Sunday against rivals East Bengal.

VP Suhair (Mohun Bagan)

The Malayali striker returned to Kolkata after spending a season at side FC. VP Suhair started his professional career at United Sports before moving to Kolkata giants East Bengal in 2017. Unfortunately, injuries forced him to stay away from the pitch for most of the season which somewhat halted his progress. But the young forward has returned to the Mecca of Indian football in order to prove his worth. Suhair had starred for Mohun Bagan in the semifinal of the Durand Cup where his brace in the extra time helped the Mariners clinch a 3-1 win over . The forward will be highly motivated when he faces his former club East Bengal on Sunday.

Pintu Mahata (East Bengal)

The 22-year-old winger left his childhood club Mohun Bagan to join arch-rivals East Bengal this season. After spending two seasons with the senior side, Mahata came to limelight after his heroics in the Kolkata Derby in CFL 2018. The youngster scored a goal as Mohun Bagan drew 2-2 against East Bengal. After an impressive season with the Green and Maroons, Mahata was roped in by the Red and Gold recruiters. The winger has already established himself as a mainstay in Alejandro Menendez’s side and will be a key man in Sunday’s derby.

Samad Ali Mallick (East Bengal)

The full-back has grown leaps and bounds as a player under the tutelage of Spanish coach Alejandro Menendez in the last year. Samad has been a part of the East Bengal side since 2015 but was utilised to his full potential only after the Spanish boss took over at the helm. From being a mere bench-warmer, Samad Mallick has now become a vital cog in the Red and Golds’ defence.

Bidyasagar Singh (East Bengal)

Young Bidyasagar Singh’s development as a player is a testament to the good work that Alejandro Menendez has been doing at East Bengal. The club's academy graduate was promoted to the senior side last season but due to inexperience and poor performances, Singh was omitted from the first team after a couple of matches in the I-League. Bidyasagar since then has shown massive improvement and has become an important member of Alejandro’s side. The youngster was the highest scorer for East Bengal in the recently concluded Durand Cup with five goals.