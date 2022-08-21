Centurion Iwobi revels in Everton milestone, gets Lampard praise

The Toffees midfielder took to social media to celebrate his milestone in Saturday’s draw versus Nottingham Forest

Alex Iwobi is revelling in the prestige of making his 100th appearance for Everton during Saturday’s 1-1 draw with Nottingham Forest.

Having been named in the Toffees’ starting XI against the Reds, the Nigeria international joined Joseph Yobo in the list of Toffees players who have reached that mark.

Iwobi celebrated his landmark appearance, publishing a photo on Twitter with the accompanying caption: “Honoured to have made 100 appearances for the Blues #UpTheToffees.”

The former Arsenal player marked his milestone with an impressive display which saw him play from start to finish against the newly promoted English topflight side at Goodison Park.

He contributed one shot, two dribbles, four key passes, and 53 passes with a passing accuracy of 79.3%.

Defensively, Iwobi was solid defensively as he accounted for two tackles, and one interception with a foul which earned him a caution.

The Super Eagle’s performance did not go unnoticed by Frank Lampard who also applauded some of his teammates against Forest.

“I thought Alex Iwobi was fantastic. Receiving it, controlling it and breaking through lines and passing well,” the Chelsea legend told the Everton website.

“The movements of the back three and the angles of trying to play through, especially in the early parts of the game, were really good.

“Some of the performances were very good and players like Tom Davies were integral in the way we were playing.

“Those are the moments – when we were playing well and opening them up in that first 25 minutes – when it’s about getting that goal because then the game looks completely different.”

Iwobi joined Everton from Arsenal in 2019 for a fee of £40 million ($49m) – penning a five-year contract at Goodison Park.

While at the Emirates Stadium, he made 149 appearances with the first of them coming in 2015 at just 19 after he had graduated from the academy in North London.

Having failed to win any of their last three matches, Everton are guests of Brentford in their next outing on August 27. Before that fixture billed for the Gtech Community Stadium, Lampard’s side face Fleetwood Town in an English League Cup encounter.