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Europa League on TV

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Celta Vigo vs. Royale Union Saint-Gilloise: Kick-off time

Europa League - Game Week 4 5 Nov 2026 - 15:00 Abanca Balaidos

How to watch Celta Vigo vs. Royale Union Saint-Gilloise live today: TV channel and live stream

Celta Vigo vs. Royale Union Saint-Gilloise: Latest form

Celta Vigo have won two, drawn one and lost two of their last five competitive matches. They lost their most recent outing 3:0 to Rayo Vallecano in LaLiga, having beaten Celtic Glasgow 1:2 away in the Europa League before that. Across those five games, they scored seven goals and conceded six.

With four wins and one draw from their last five competitive matches, Royale Union Saint-Gilloise are in significantly better form. They most recently won 1:2 away against KVRS Waasland-SK Beveren in the Jupiler League. Their 4:0 Europa League win against Hapoel Beer Sheva also stands out. Union scored 13 goals and conceded just three during that run.

Celta Vigo vs. Royale Union Saint-Gilloise: Line-ups

Celta Vigo vs. Royale Union Saint-Gilloise: Form

Celta Vigo vs. Royale Union Saint-Gilloise: Head-to-head record

Celta Vigo vs. Royale Union Saint-Gilloise: Tables