Senegal captain Sadio Mane has celebrated the ruling by the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) confirming his country as 2025 Africa Cup of Nations champions. He sent a message of thanks to the Senegalese fans while also stressing his respect for Morocco and the Atlas Lions players.
The Court of Arbitration for Sport upheld the Senegalese Football Federation's appeal on Tuesday against a decision by the Confederation of African Football's Appeal Board. The court overturned the ruling that Senegal had lost the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations final by forfeit. It reinstated the Disciplinary Board's decision and confirmed the result as a 1-0 win for Senegal.
Mane wasted no time celebrating. His first thought was for Senegalese fans at home and around the world, and he thanked them for their support through a long spell of controversy and legal proceedings.
Writing on Instagram, Mane said: "You have supported us from the very first match until this decision. Your faith gave us strength in the hardest moments."
He praised his international team-mates too, paying tribute to the effort and sacrifices that won the country its second continental star. He also saluted the coaching staff and everyone who contributed to the team's run at the tournament.
A message to Morocco
For all the celebrating, Mane struck a note of calm and respect towards Morocco and the Atlas Lions players. Relations between the two sides have been tense since the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations final and the proceedings before sporting bodies that followed.
Mane added: "Senegal and Morocco are brotherly peoples. I hope football continues to bring us closer together."
He also hailed the Moroccan national team's run at the tournament and wished them and their players success in the next chapter.
The Senegal captain signed off by sharing the joy of the title with all his compatriots: "Congratulations to all Senegalese. This victory is yours too."
Senegal stars celebrate the CAS ruling
Mane wasn't alone. Within minutes of the ruling, several Senegal players took to social media to share their delight.
Kalidou Koulibaly led the way, reposting an image from the Senegalese Football Federation's account with a clear message: "We are still the champions of Africa."
Instagram
The image showed the team's title celebrations in Morocco, alongside two stars representing Senegal's two continental crowns. Koulibaly also wrote: "Welcome back home", adding hearts and stars.
Pape Sarr went for something cheekier. He posted a picture of himself with the Africa Cup of Nations trophy and wrote: "So ⭐⭐⭐ now or not", a nod to the possibility of a third star being counted, alongside a string of emojis.
Instagram
Habib Diarra posted a celebratory picture of himself with the medal and the continental trophy. El Hadji Malick Diouf flew his country's colours, posting the Senegal flag alongside two stars and a handful of emojis.
instagram
The CAS ruling puts the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations title back in Senegal's trophy cabinet and closes one of the most controversial episodes of the tournament. Mane marked the moment with celebration, and with a conciliatory message to Morocco.
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I am the Head of shifts and oversee content. I have over 15 years of experience in sports journalism. I studied media and have worked for a number of Arabic print newspapers and websites, but the most significant milestone in my career was joining Kooora, the leading Arabic sports website, in 2016.
I always strive to provide reliable content, backed by numbers and statistics, free from exaggeration. I love the language of numbers because it knows no flattery. I have covered major soccer events, with a special focus on highlighting Arab soccer stars and their impact on the global stage.
Throughout my career, my work has focused on covering soccer—whether Egyptian, Arab, or international—and my interest has now shifted to Saudi soccer, following the massive boom the Kingdom has experienced over the past few years.
I’ve been connected to soccer since childhood. My first memory of the sport dates back to the 1998 World Cup. Although I was only 8 years old at the time, the excitement of the matches drew me in deeply, and I can’t forget Zinedine Zidane’s brilliance in the final and how he led the French national team to its first title in the tournament.
Brazilian Ronaldo was one of the legends who contributed to my passion for soccer at the start of this century; his goal-scoring style was amazing—he never missed in front of the goal. Then Cristiano Ronaldo emerged, and to this day I consider him my favorite player, because he inspired me with a sense of challenge and an unwavering desire to win, and this has been reflected in my writing style.
My articles focus on coverage of the Saudi Pro League, as well as other leagues such as the English Premier League, La Liga, and the UEFA Champions League. I also follow the transfer market closely and try to analyze the deals.
If you asked me what my fondest soccer memory is, I couldn’t think of anything better than the moment Egypt qualified for the 2018 World Cup—especially since it was our first qualification in 28 years, and the first time I’d ever seen my national team compete in the world’s biggest soccer tournament.
As for my all-time favorite lineup, it is as follows: Iker Casillas in goal. Paolo Maldini, Sergio Ramos, Cafu, and Roberto Carlos on defense. Andrés Iniesta, Zinedine Zidane, and Ronaldinho in midfield. Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi, and Ronaldo Nazário up front.
Throughout my career, I’ve published a number of my favorite analyses and articles on Kooora, including:
A massive budget and a disappointing elimination... Why did Al Ahly fail at the Club World Cup?
Concerns over Salah’s rest and the opening of the black file... Will Liverpool regret the Firts deal?
The Benzema Law rules Al-Nassr... Ronaldo charts his future the French way
Alonso solves Klopp’s puzzle… Arnold: from defensive liability to offensive weapon
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