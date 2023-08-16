Cele: Kaizer Chiefs miss out on top transfer target as Bafana Bafana star joins Russian club

South Africa midfielder Thabo Cele has completed his move to Russian Premier League side Fakel Voronezh.

Cele left Polish side Radomiak Radom

He was strongly linked with Chiefs

But he has ended up in Russia

WHAT HAPPENED? After weeks of being linked with a move to Kaizer Chiefs, Cele has resurfaced in Russia. In early August, GOAL had exclusively reported that the 26-year-old will no longer be joining Amakhosi.

According to various reports, the Bafana Bafana midfielder has signed a two-year contract with Fakel Voronezh. The Russian club confirmed the signing of Cele on their website on Wednesday.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Cele will now have an opportunity to continue with his club career in Europe. Having become a Bafana Bafana fringe player and used the Cosafa Cup to gain more recognition, his priority would be to force his way into Hugo Broos's side.

With the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations upcoming, there will be stiff competition to earn a ticket to the tournament to be hosted by Ivory Coast and Cele would want to cement his place at Fakel Voronezh.

WHAT NEXT FOR CELE? The Bafana linkman now gets ready to start his new life in Russia and this time around, he hopes to win some trophies and attract bigger clubs.