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Jesús de MiguelIMAGO
Bart DHanis
Translated by

CD Tenerife player Jesús de Miguel (30) dies after foul by goalkeeper

CD Tenerife striker Jesus de Miguel has died as a result of a collision with Andorra goalkeeper Jesús Owono, according to several Spanish media outlets.

Tenerife and Andorra were nearing the end of their LaLiga 2 match on Monday afternoon.

With both teams having already received a red card and the score at 2-2, the incident occurred in the seventh minute of stoppage time. A high ball sent De Miguel through as Andorra goalkeeper Jesús Owono came out.

Near the halfway line, Owono could not use his hands. He tried to kick the ball away instead, but struck 30-year-old De Miguel hard in the head.

After several minutes of treatment, De Miguel was carried off the pitch on a stretcher and taken to hospital. Spanish media report that he also suffered a cardiac arrest, after which resuscitation restored his heartbeat.

De Miguel's condition appeared to be stabilising on Monday evening, but Tenerife announced on Tuesday morning that it had worsened. Shortly afterwards, the Spanish striker died as a result of the foul.

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