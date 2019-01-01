Cavin Johnson replaces Eymael as Black Leopards head coach

Lidoda Duvha have made a third coaching change with the appointment of the former AmaZulu mentor

Black have officially appointed Cavin Johnson as their new head coach.

The experienced mentor replaces Luc Eymael who resigned earlier this week after a reported fall out with the management.

Leopards took to their social media platforms to unveil the former Platinum Stars tactician as their manager.

Johnson returns to topflight football for the first time since September when showed him the exit door.

His mandate will be to help Leopards move further away from the relegation zone in the second half of the season.

Leopards finished the first half of the season in position 11 with 16 points from 14 league games.

They have won just four, drawn four and lost six of the 14 games - and Johnson will be expected to improve that record.