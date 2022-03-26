Cavin Johnson: Ex-SuperSport United coach believes he can make difference at Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates

Former SuperSport United head coach Cavin Johnson says he can have a significant effect on Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates.

The experienced tactician has been jobless since he parted ways with Al Ahly late last year having served as head coach Pitso Mosmane's assistant as the Cairo giants won the two Caf Champions League titles, two Caf Super Cups and the Egyptian Cup.

Some fans have called for Chiefs coach Stuart Baxter to be dismissed having come under fire due to his style of play and being criticised for not playing the club's youngsters.

While Pirates' co-coaches Mandla Ncikazi and Fadlu Davids have also been criticised because of the team's inconsistency in the PSL and the former has stated that he is ready to be fired.

Therefore, there have been rumours linking the two Soweto giants with Johnson, who guided now-defunct Platinum Stars to second place in the PSL behind title winners Chiefs during the 2012/13 season.

“I am honoured for my name to be mentioned around Chiefs and Pirates. I think I have the capability to work for such big teams…I can do that,” Johnson told iDiski Times.

“It’s always difficult at this time of the season, it’s halfway through the season…most clubs are settled and many of them have 10 matches remaining.

“Some coaches will continue with their current contracts into next season. if Chiefs and Pirates do come around, I am sure I can make a difference.”

Johnson has also taken charge of AmaZulu FC and Black Leopards in the PSL and served as an assistant coach at Mamelodi Sundowns and now-defunct Ajax Cape Town.