Soweto giants Kaizer Chiefs have confirmed the appointment of veteran coach Cavin Johnson.

Chiefs beefed up their academy structures

They have roped in Cavin Johnson

He is the club's new head of academy

WHAT HAPPENED? The Uefa Pro Licence holder is now the Amakhosi academy boss tasked with "full oversight of the club’s youth academy and scouting network."

His appointment to academy structures put to bed rumours that he was set to be appointed to Molefi Ntseki's backroom staff in the senior team.

Since leaving his role as Pitso Mosimane's assistant coach at Al Ahly, the 64-year-old has been jobless but he has now landed a new challenge at Naturena.

Article continues below

WHAT WAS SAID: “We are delighted to bring coach Cavin on board," said Chiefs sporting director Kaizer Motaung Jnr.

"He brings a wealth of knowledge that will continue to build our academy programs and scouting network in order to take the club forward with the aim of imprinting the Chiefs philosophy throughout every level of the Club."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Chiefs have come under criticism in recent years for failing to develop youngsters who go on to become big figures in South African football in the form of veteran goalkeeper Itumeleng Khune who came through their development structures.

Most Chiefs academy graduates are viewed as average players although in the last nine months, Njabulo Blom went to play Major League Soccer while Siyabonga Ngezana is now playing his trade in Romania.

WHAT NEXT? All eyes are on Johnson to see if he can lead a project of developing high-quality players.