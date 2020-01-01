Cavin Johnson: Black Leopards suspend former SuperSport United coach

Lidoda Duvha have taken the decision after the team was beaten 1-0 by Cape Town City in their most recent match

Former SuperSport United coach Cavin Johnson has been suspended by Black .

Lidoda Duvha find themselves just above the Premier Soccer League ( ) relegation zone on goal difference.

The Limpopo-based-side has now released the following statement indicating that the 61-yer-old tactician has been suspended.

"Black Leopards FC suspected Coach Cavin Johnson with immediate effect today, 27/01/2020," a club statement read.



"Allan Clark was appointed Caretaker Coach in the meantime."

Clark has worked under Johnson at FC and Platinum Stars and they recently reunited at Leopards.

Johnson only joined the 2011 Nedbank Cup finalists late last month following the departure of Belgian coach Luc Eymael.

Eymael decided to resign as coach with the team struggling and he joined Tanzanian giants Young Africans.

Clark will be targeting a winning start when Leopards take on Stellenbosch FC at Thohoyandou Stadium on Sunday.

They are winless in seven league matches.