Cavin Johnson bags first Kaizer Chiefs win ahead of Soweto Derby blockbuster against PSL giants Orlando Pirates

Kaizer Chiefs held on for three points against Cape Town Spurs ahead of crunch Soweto Derby against rivals Orlando Pirates.

Chiefs down Spurs ahead of Soweto Derby

Castillo put Amakhosi ahead in the first half

Chiefs now have 14 points on the log

WHAT HAPPENED: The echoes rang so loud at the FNB Stadium to the point that you could hear the agony of Cape Town Spurs and almost touch the joy of Chiefs as they beat the Urban Warriors 3-2 at an empty arena on Wednesday night.

If you don't watch Chiefs' games and just read the stats, you may be forgiven for confusing defensive midfielder Edson Castillo for an attacking player as he has banged in five goals for Amakhosi this season across all competitions.

The Venezuelan international opened the scoring in the 15th minute after his midfield partner, Man of the Match Yusuf Maart, provided the assist with a pin-point cross that Castillo connected well with a header.

Ten minutes later, Keagan Dolly showed eye-catching skills as his slick footwork left his marker on the floor before he played a low cross that Spurs defenders could not deal with.

Lubeni Haukongo was caught in no man's land as he deflected the ball into the alley of Ranga Chivaviro and the Caf Interclub Player of the Year nominee needed no second invitation as he fired past goalkeeper Sam Ramsbottom to open his scoring account this season.

But Spurs did not roll a red carpet for Amakhosi as they fought back just before the interval. Jarrod Moroole played a defence splitting pass near the centre-line which beat Given Msimango, forcing Itumeleng Khune to come out off his line but Luvuyo Phewa was too quick and got to the ball first to pull one back for the Urban Warriors.

Christian Saile came off the bench to put the cherry on top for Chiefs as he was at the end of a million Amakhosi passes inside Ramsbottom's box and the Congolese had the last say.

Bradley Ralani also tried his luck but hit the woodwork in the 75th minute. It was youngster Luke Baartman who scored in the 90th minute to create a nervy finish to the match as Spurs fell short.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Veteran goalkeeper Khune was given a rare start while regular starter, Brandon Petersen was rested for this encounter.

This can only point to Johnson's mind games as the jury is now out on whether he was indeed resting Petersen for the Soweto Derby or was revving Khune's engine ahead of the big clash.

WHAT'S NEXT: Like their arch rivals, the Glamour Boys made sure to go into the bragging rights contest with their chin up as the Buccaneers won 1-0 against Sekhukhune United on Tuesday.

This will be the first Derby for Johnson and there are some players who will look to make their imprint in this prestigious fixture as they'll set foot for the first time in the battle for Soweto glory.