Cavani's mum calls for Atletico Madrid president to apologise over wage demands attack & says he could still sign for them

Berta Gomez has left the door open for her son to complete a move to Wanda Metropolitano, but only if Enrique Cerezo takes back his recent comments

Edinson Cavani's mum has demanded an apology from president Enrique Cerezo, who decided to pull out of a deal for the Uruguayan in January due to his wage demands.

Goal had learned that Cavani verbally agreed to join Atletico last month, but Paris Saint Germain rejected an opening bid of €10 million (£8m/$11m) from the Spanish outfit.

Los Colchoneros were tipped to revise their offer before the winter transfer deadline, but a final deal never came to fruition, with PSG Thomas Tuchel eventually confirming that the 32-year-old will see out the final six months on his current contract.

Mundo Deportivo reported that an agreement between the two clubs fell through because Cavani’s brother and agent, Walter Fernando demanded Atletico pay an €18 million (£15m/$20m) fee - which they were not prepared to shell out on the striker.

Atletico chief Cerezo all but confirmed the disagreement during an interview with Movistar Futbol at the weekend, stating: "I don't want to point anyone out, but I think it's a shame about the situation of some players with their relatives and their representatives.

"It's outrageous. We're not here to be robbed or do anything strange."

Fernando issued a swift response to Cerezo's claims, insisting Cavani would have joined Manchester or in the Premier League if money was his motivation.

Cavani's mother Berta Gomez has also hit back at the Atletico president, insisting her son will only consider a move to Wanda Metropolitano if Cerezo apologises for his remarks.

"It is not impossible that Edinson could go to Atletico Madrid in the summer, as long as the president rectifies what he said," Gomez told AS.

"The president of Atletico must apologise. We are not spiteful and everything can be fixed if he retracts what he said.

"My son is going to have offers, it is unquestionable because he is a proven forward, as he has shown in all these years.

"But he keeps thinking about being able to go to Atlético because he would like to play under Cholo [Diego Simeone]."

Cavani came on as a substitute in PSG's 5-0 win over on Saturday, and could be in line for a starting spot when they take in a trip to on Tuesday.

The international has struggled for form and fitness this season amid constant speculation over his future, netting five goals in 14 appearances across all competitions.

Mauro Icardi's arrival at Parc des Princes last summer pushed Cavani down the squad pecking order, but Tuchel still considers him to be a "great player" and hopes he can "regain his rhythm" in the coming weeks.