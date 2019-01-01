Cavani still 'very important' to PSG as contract runs down & Juventus talk surfaces

The Uruguayan striker has been linked with a possible end-of-season move back to Serie A, but his manager at Parc des Princes wants to keep him

Thomas Tuchel says Edinson Cavani is integral to his plans despite the uncertainty as the striker approaches the end of his contract.

Uruguay striker Cavani is due to reach the end of his deal at Parc des Princes after this campaign, and he has been linked with a possible move to .

The 32-year-old has been with the French capital giants since 2013 and is their all-time record goalscorer.

His loss would be keenly felt, even if Cavani has been sidelined by a hip injury recently and remains a doubt for Friday's match with Nice.

Asked about Cavani, and whether he hoped the frontman would agree a new deal, Tuchel said in a news conference on Thursday: "It's too soon to speak about such things. I'm sure Edi is speaking with the club. He knows it's his club.

"I don’t know Edi’s ideas exactly at the moment. I count 100 per cent on Edi this season. He's been missing for several weeks and the main thing for me is to push Edi on the pitch, so we've got a fit and in-form Edinson Cavani."

Tuchel left little doubt that he wants Cavani to remain with PSG beyond this season, explaining he is a member of a core group of players that he uses as a sounding board.

"He's got the most goals for the club. Edi is very important," Tuchel said. "He's in the group of five players I always speak with, to have an opinion from them on all things. He's important in the dressing room and on the pitch."

Cavani, along with fellow fromtmen Neymar and Kylian Mbappe, is among those currently nursing knocks at PSG.

Tuchel feels something needs to be done about a packed calendar which sees star performers take in too many outings for club and country.

He said ahead of a Ligue 1 meeting with Nice: "Friday night for us after an international break is a bit bizarre. I can't understand it. We'll have to adapt.”

"There's too many competitions, too many matches, too many friendlies," Tuchel added.

"We've got a big problem for me because there's no preparation phase [for the Nice game].

"There's too much competition. This summer we had the Africa Cup of Nations, the European Under-21 Championship, the Copa America; next year we've got the Copa America again, the European Championship – it never stops.

"For me, it's too much. There are too many matches for the same players. At the end you feel the lack of quality, lack of health, lack of preparation, lack of time to train for sport at the highest level.

"We're convinced it's necessary for everyone to have a holiday and to have time to recover and prepare, but that's not the case in football. Teams play too many games and get too many injuries to players."