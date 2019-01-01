Cavani: Solskjaer has brought a change of energy to Manchester United

The PSG striker acknowledged the new-look Red Devils ahead of the upcoming Champions League meeting between the two clubs

Edinson Cavani acknowledged that Manchester United's appointment of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has brought "a change of energy" to the club ahead of a Champions League clash with Paris Saint-Germain.

Manchester United parted ways with Jose Mourinho after a difficult start to the Premier League campaign, replacing him with the former Red Devils striker.

Under Mourinho, though, Manchester United still did enough to secure advancement to the Champions League knockout stages, where they will face PSG in the round of 16.

The two sides are set to meet in Manchester on February 12 for the first leg of their clash and, speaking exclusively to Goal, Cavani says he's seen a big improvement in Man Utd under Solskjaer's leadership.

"Manchester, we have to think of ourselves and not the other teams," Cavani said.

"We have to think about what we have to do as a team, know our qualities and our faults to get to the next match ready, in the best and most fit way."



"We know that Manchester United has gone through a rather negative period, the coaching change has brought a change of energy too, different. They have started to have positive results.

"It creates more motivation and that's normal. But we will study them more specifically at the time of the match, not before."

While Manchester United continues to find form and chemistry under Solskjaer, Cavani has been developing his own relationship with stars Kylian Mbappe and Neymar since the two joined the Ligue 1 club.

Cavani, who dismissed links connecting him with Chelsea, says that relationship continues to develop, although the three feel very comfortable playing alongside one another with PSG.

Article continues below

"It's all about time, work, availability wth any football player, one or more, and I think everyone reacts differently in the group," he said.

"The energy is different and I think that, with time, this connection has developed."

PSG return to against Guingamp on Saturday after battering Amiens 3-0 this past weekend behind goals from Cavani, Mbappe and Marquinhos.