Kaizer Chiefs' woes continued following the team's exit from the Carling Knockout at the hands of visiting AmaZulu at FNB Stadium on Saturday.

Chiefs took on AmaZulu in the Carling Knockout

Taariq Fielies' late goal made the difference

That means Chiefs have lost another trophy

WHAT HAPPENED? Former Cape Town City defender Fielies showed up to make the difference.

His goal two minutes from time separated the two sides as the match seemed headed for extra time or a penalty shootout.

But Chiefs could not contain their visitors who have now progressed to the quarter-finals of the competition.

ALL EYES ON: Ranga Chivaviro started and was spearheading Amakhosi's attack but he failed to influence the evening.

That could sow mistrust into Amakhosi forwards going forward as Chrisaton Saile Basomboli also came on but struggled to score.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Chiefs fans were naturally angry after Friday's result and they attacked coach Molefi Ntseki once again.

Amakhosi have already been sanctioned twice this season for fan unrest but it seems the fans will continue expressing their displeasure.

The Soweto giants will continue without a trophy for the eighth year running.

WHAT NEXT? Following Carling Knockout's exit, Chiefs will now be focusing on Premier Soccer League duties for the rest of 2023.

Sharp planning could see them catching up with PSL log leaders Mamelodi Sundowns.

But if they fail to take advantage of Sundowns' busy schedule, Amakhosi could end the season trophyless.