Catalan attack on Mourinho: he plays the victim, and his treatment of Vinicius has failed

The Catalan press has continued its attack on Portuguese coach Jose Mourinho, the Real Madrid manager, after he skipped the press conference following the 1-0 win over Villarreal on Saturday, in a match that saw Vinicius Junior, the Merengue star, sent off for pulling opponent Nathan Salibur by the hair.

Sergio R. Vinas, writing for "Sport", reckons the "peaceful, calm conciliator" Jose Mourinho who seemed to turn up at Real Madrid has "completely disappeared" less than two months into the season. Nine matches. That was all it took for the Portuguese to roll out "the best catalogue of victim tools" in his press conferences, according to the article.

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His excuse was a desire to sit on the bench for the next two matches, against Sevilla and Barcelona, which to the writer means he "felt unable to contain his anger at the refereeing performance" and chose silence rather than risk a punishment for what might come out of his mouth.

Chants rang down from the Real stands: "Negreira is still refereeing", "corruption in the federation" and "Tebas, go now".

Rarely, the writer argues, has the Bernabeu been seen "entertaining itself, in the absence of good football, with conspiracy theories". He calls it "a narrative line that serves to hide what is essential": Real Madrid under Mourinho "still has not got going", and remains "stuck in the shortcomings it has been dragging along from the previous two seasons".

Vinicius sent off

Vinicius Junior's dismissal was "the focal point of the noise" in the match, and Vinas described it as "a very clear red card" under the regulations.

The report explained that Vinicius was sent off "for pulling an opponent's hair, with the ball in play, and without the ball being contested between them". That wording, the writer believes, guarantees a ban of at least two matches, ruling him out of the Clasico at the Camp Nou in two weeks' time. The punishment could stretch further still because of the "aggressive attitude" the referee recorded.

For Vinas, the problem runs deeper than "his irresponsible gesture". The club makes no secret of its concern over his physical condition, with the Brazilian now "very far from his known level", and all this after he signed "a renewal worth millions" running until 2032.

Jeers greeted Vinicius from the white-clad fans as he came onto the pitch, because "something broke between the Bernabeu and the Brazilian last season, and it does not look like a wound that heals easily".

His teammates and Mourinho formed a large circle to embrace him after the goal that was eventually ruled out, a reaction the writer sees as proof of "the collective will to pamper Vinicius and recover the best version of him". A "therapy that has, so far, failed", he concludes.



