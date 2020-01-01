Castro to leave Kaizer Chiefs and reunite with Mosimane? Mamelodi Sundowns respond

The lanky forward left the Brazilians for Amakhosi two seasons ago and he looks set to be lost to the Naturena outfit at the end of the season

Leonardo Castro's future at is still hanging in the balance as he is yet to agree on a new deal with the club.

Isolezwe reports that the Colombian striker could be heading back to in the new season as he's no longer happy at Naturena.

However, Chiefs refrained from commenting on the reports, saying it would be disrespectful to talk about Castro's situation because he's still contracted to them.

Sundowns, on the other hand, denied any knowledge of Castro possibly returning to Chloorkop at this stage, with media officer Mashupeje 'Shupi' Nkgadima telling the same publication that he hasn't heard anything from the club bosses.

"The news that Castro wants to return to Sundowns hasn't reached my desk as yet," said Nkgadima.

Goal reported earlier this year that the 30-year-old frontman could be lost to Amakhosi when his contract expires.

The Glamour Boys tabled an offer to keep Castro at the club beyond the current season but the striker isn't too keen to sign after being made to work extremely hard to win over Ernst Middendorp at the start of the season.

At the time, the former Sundowns marksman looked set to leave Chiefs as Middendorp made it clear that the player had not been at his best.

With Chiefs still awaiting the outcome of their transfer-ban appeal, the management is working around the clock to tie down a few of their key players for the upcoming campaign.

They have already lost George Maluleka to Sundowns - and losing Castro could prove detrimental especially Chiefs fail in their attempt to have their two-window transfer ban overturned by the Court of Arbitration for Sport (Cas).