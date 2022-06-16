Castro regrets Kaizer Chiefs move, seeks Mamelodi Sundowns return

The 33-year-old Colombian is now a free agent after spending four and a half seasons at Naturena

Striker Leonardo Castro says he regrets the unceremonious manner in which he left Mamelodi Sundowns and admits it was a mistake leaving the Tshwane giants for Kaizer Chiefs.

Castro was recently released by Chiefs, a club he joined midway into the 2017/18 term after spending two and a half seasons at Sundowns.

His Masandawana departure was a shock but he went on to endure a trophyless spell at Naturena, leaving him saying “I would have done things differently.”

“I was like any player at other clubs [while at Sundowns]. It’s business to make a transfer,” said Castro as per IOL.

“At that time, we were talking about a new contract and about business. I did not agree and that’s why I decided to leave. It was the right time to leave as I found another option. I put my family first so I had to make sure that I chose what is the better option.

“In life you make mistakes and you learn with time and age. I would have done things differently if I could go back in time. Things were not totally bad but we could have been more understanding.”

Now a free agent, Castro says his first option would be remaining in the Premier Soccer League.

The Colombian is fancying playing Caf Champions League football again and feels a return to Sundowns or signing for Cape Town City would be the best choices.

“My first option is South Africa. I’m very grateful to be in South Africa. It’s like my second home,” Castro said.

“I have been here for six-and-half years with my family. We have been comfortable and we love the culture and people here.

“I would like to play in the Champions League again. The only teams I can play for at this point would be Sundowns. Cape Town City would be another option.”

First arriving in South Africa in 2015, Castro enjoyed a successful stint at Sundowns, laced by a PSL title and the Caf Champions League crown.

But his last days at Chiefs were injury-blighted and he finished last season without a goal in 12 league appearances.