Castro refers questions about his contract to Kaizer Chiefs management

The 31-year-old played his cards closed to his chest when asked about his future at Amakhosi

striker Leonardo Castro has refused to talk about his immediate future at the club.

While Castro is still contracted to the Soweto giants until the end of the season, chances are he could be lost to Chiefs as he hasn't signed a new deal.

Goal reported earlier this year Chiefs are willing to tie down the lanky striker to a new deal, but the former marksman is reluctant to sign on the dotted line after nearly being left out in the cold when Ernst Middendorp brought in Samir Nurkovic.

Asked about how far his contract negotiations are, Castro referred all the questions to the management and football manager Bobby Motaung.

"This part of the questions [about contract negotiations], you can deal with it with the management and manager [Bobby Motaung]. They will talk to you in a way you can find answers," Castro said as quoted by SowetanLIVE.

Castro has been in top form for the Glamour Boys thus far despite a slow start to the campaign.

He has already netted eight goals and provided one assist in 16 matches across all competitions this season.

Chiefs are desperate to hold on to their players after last weekend's developments where Fifa banned them from signing new players for transfer windows.

It remains to be seen if Castro and Chiefs will reach an agreement in the near future to put the matter to rest.

Castro isn't the only player whose contract is coming to an end in June. George Maluleka is another key member of the current squad that hasn't signed.