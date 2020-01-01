Castro: Kaizer Chiefs striker signs new two-year deal

The 31-year-old striker previously rejected Amakhosi's initially offer to have him stay beyond the current season

striker Leonardo Castro has officially signed a new two-year extension, the club announced on Friday.

Castro had been locked in negotiations with Amakhosi since the start of the year after rejecting several offers to stay beyond the current season.

However, the two parties finally reached an agreement and Castro will now focus on his football without worrying about his future.

More teams

Castro happy to extend his stay



Kaizer Chiefs and Leonardo Castro have reached an agreement to extend their relationship with a further 2 years ending on 30th June 2022.#Amakhosi4Life pic.twitter.com/TCdWl0wMNA — Kaizer Chiefs (@KaizerChiefs) May 22, 2020

He joins a list of players such as Willard Katsande and Daniel Akpeyi among others who extended their contracts with Amakhosi this season.

The news of Castro signing a new deal will come as a massive relief to millions of the club supporters who were concerned that the club was starting to lose their important players.

This was after George Maluleka dumped the Naturena-based side for by signing a pre-contract while Chiefs were negotiating a new deal with him.

Interestingly, a few high-profile players such as Castro, Ramahlwe Mphahlele and Khama Billiat left the Brazilians for Chiefs in recent years.

Castro joined the Glamour Boys from the Brazilians in January 2018 but fell down the pecking order at the start of the campaign.

But he redeemed himself by scoring some crucial goals that helped Chiefs maintain their position at the top of the standings.

Prior to working his socks off to get back into Ernst Middendorp's starting line-up, Castro was deemed surplus to requirements by the technical team but Middendorp changed his mind about the Colombian striker just before the closing of the window transfer window.

Article continues below

Castro has scored eight goals in 19 matches across all competitions for the Soweto giants this term.

Since joining Chiefs, the 31-year-old marksman has scored 20 goals, registered nine assists in 68 games in all competitions.

That has made him more of an asset to Amakhosi than he was at Sundowns where, despite winning a number of trophies, only scored 16 goals and recorded eight assists in 62 matches before being relegated to the bench by Pitso Mosimane.