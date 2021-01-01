Kaizer Chiefs's Castro highlights why a strong start is so crucial in the Caf Champions League

Eliminated from the Nedbank Cup and the MTN8 and 17 points off the pace in the league, the continental competition is a chance for redemption

It’s imperative for Kaizer Chiefs to get up and running with victories in the Caf Champions League group phase says Amakhosi marksman Leonardo Castro.

Castro was speaking ahead of the Soweto giants’ opening Group C match against Horoya at the FNB Stadium on Tuesday evening.

Also in the group are Moroccan powerhouses Wydad Casablanca as well as Angolan side Atletico Petroleos Luanda.

Castro has considerable experience in the Champions League and won the competition with Mamelodi Sundowns in 2016.

He knows it’s an unforgiving arena in which mistakes will be capitalised on and in which any chance must be taken.

"We need to work hard to get the result. Its going to be a tough game and we need to be clever,” the Colombian told Chiefs media.

"We need to play with responsibility, we need to be minimise the mistakes.”

With tough away fixtures to come, Castro says it’s vitally important that Amakhosi hit the ground running with a positive result in Soweto on Tuesday evening.

"If we score first I think we are going to get the three points,” he said. "it's very important to start in the right way, to win the first game, we need to make our home games count.

"With away games, if we can make a draw and get a point, it will count for us, its going to be a big achievement."

Horoya are regulars in Africa’s premium club competition and they played Orlando Pirates in 2019 - the Guinea side won 2-1 at home and lost 3-0 in South Africa - and Mamelodi Sundowns in 2018 - a 0-0 draw and a 2-2 draw - in the same phase of the competition.

"We are facing teams with a different types of a structure. Africans are big, they are tall and strength,” Castro said.

“Its going to be interesting in our group how we can make it happen. My friends and colleagues have talked to me about [Horoya], especially when you play away games its tough, because of the weather, the conditions.

"So the most important thing for us is to make it count here in our home ground and win the game."