Castro is staying put, confirms Kaizer Chiefs coach Middendorp

Amakhosi recently confirmed there was interest in the 30-year-old marksman but Middendorp says the player will not be sold

head coach Ernst Middendorp has confirmed that Leonardo Castro will not be leaving the club.

The Colombian striker's future at Amakhosi was in doubt following the arrival of three foreign internationals in Samir Nurkovic, Lazarous Kambole and James Kotei in recent weeks.

While Middendorp admitted that Castro looked to be on his way at some stage, he revealed that things have changed and therefore the lanky striker will continue to play for Chiefs.

"The players' registration is still going on. Castro is coming back into the side. He can be a good pairing with another player from what we have seen so far. They are giving us good options and a decision will be made at the right time," Middendorp told reporters on Wednesday.

As things stand, Chiefs have six foreign internationals but they can only register five, meaning they need to let go of one more player before the transfer window closes at the end of August.

Reports suggest that Andriamirado Andrianarimanana could be sacrificed, especially after his shirt number was given to Kearyn Baccus on Tuesday.

However, as things stand, whoever the club decides to let go will only leave on a loan.

"We have six foreigners. It was the same when we started the pre-season, but it looked like Castro was going and we thought we had to look for options. It happened in a different way, and he is a full member here and it looks like we have to go with him as part of the five we will register," he added.

Castro has been part of the team's pre-season training for the upcoming season, and Middendorp revealed that he's pleased with his contribution to the team.

"Castro has had a good pre-season so far and nothing is going on. There is a lot of talk on the outside. I am very happy with Castro and how he took this pre-season and how he contributed to it. There is nothing there. We are not going into the market to sell any players," concluded Middendorp.