Castro: Former Mamelodi Sundowns striker could leave Kaizer Chiefs

The South American marksman is reluctant to sign a new deal with Amakhosi and chances are he will leave the club at the end of the season

Colombian striker Leonardo Castro could be lost to at the end of the season.

This is according to an official who spoke to Goal on condition of anonymity on Thursday afternoon.

The official said Amakhosi expressed interest in keeping Castro beyond the expiry of his deal in June but the lanky marksman is reluctant to sign the extension.

"The offer is there for Castro but he's reluctant to sign because the club nearly offloaded him last season," the official told Goal.

"He feels he would still not be safe even if he signs a new contract because of what happened at the start of the campaign."

"But the club is hopeful he will stay and we will see how the negotiations go," concluded the official.

At the start of the 2019/20 season, Chiefs needed to free-up their foreign spots to accommodate James Kotei and Samir Nurkovic, and they ended up releasing Madagascar international Andriamirado Adriamiromanana.

The decision saw Castro remain at the club for his final season after impressing coach Ernst Middendorp.

Middendorp recently admitted he didn't believe in Castro until during the club's pre-season training where the former striker proved him wrong.

However, even after his impressive showing in the off-season, Castro found himself playing second fiddle to Nurkovic.

It took a friendly game against Sundowns in the Shell Helix Cup for Castro to show his full potential and prove he deserved a spot in Middendorp's starting line-up.

The 30-year-old has featured just 12 times for Chiefs in the league while scoring seven goals.