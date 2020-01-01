Castro contract renewal bodes well for Kaizer Chiefs PSL ambitions - McCarthy

The retired defender speaks on why the striker’s new two-year deal is a good one for Amakhosi

After extending his contract with for the next two-years, club legend Fabian McCarthy believes striker Leonardo Castro’s deal will stabilise Amakhosi for the upcoming seasons.

The retired defender is delighted with the deal, saying it works for both parties and he hopes the Colombian hitman will now focus on his career and continue to score goals and help the club.

McCarthy is also of the view that the contract renewal is a boost to Castro’s partner Samir Nurkovic, as his exit rumours are now dead and buried.

“I think he obviously deserves it because he has been playing well and there was this thing that he would leave at and that started at the beginning of the season,” McCarthy told Goal.

“Look, I think he deserves a new deal and it’s good for the club. If you bring somebody new in that position, it’s going to take six months for a new player to adjust and there will be questions if a new player comes in, will he score and hit the ground running, etc.

“From both parties, I think it’s a good deal and it’s just a matter of keeping the momentum and performance in terms of scoring goals for the club.”

Despite their Premier Soccer League ( ) title challenge this season, the former forward’s future has been a subject of speculation, and the former Bafana Bafana international explains why Nurkovic will also feel relieved.

“Indeed, the contract extension also gives a boost to Samir because he was getting to understand his teammate and partner better,” added the legend.

“I’m sure the rumours did bring some doubts. The tactics the coach [Ernst Middendorp] is using suits them very well upfront.

"The formation was either giving the team goals or an opportunity to create and also gave the defenders problems.

“The defenders didn’t relax for the entire 95 minutes and it was great to watch them. I think it is a good deal, both parties are now happy. Castro has to continue where he left off now.

“Castro can score goals, he is that type of a striker where you can expect two goals in one match or at least a goal in two matches. That’s the type of striker you will need when you want to win the league title.

“He has improved a lot and he’s a better player than when he arrived in the country. He can analyze his opponents and how to find those goals. It’s good for Chiefs to retain him.

“Especially now because the season is almost done, they can win the league and out of the remaining matches, they can rely on Castro to win this title.”

With the season suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic, coach Middendorp’s men sit at the summit of the log with 48 points from 22 games and will look to finish as champions when the season resumes.