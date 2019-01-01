Castro and Billiat came back to bite me, admits Mamelodi Sundowns coach Mosimane

The two attackers haunted the Brazilians on Saturday, and their former manager was impressed with how well they played for Amakhosi

mentor Pitso Mosimane has admitted Leonardo Castro and Billiat reminded him of their days with him in Saturday's Shell Helix Cup encounter at FNB Stadium.

Castro netted a first-half hat-trick with Billiat grabbing three assists and a goal as the Soweto giants ran riot in the opening 45 minutes of the match.

The two attackers were part of the famous 'CBD' combination alongside Keagan Dolly during Sundowns' most successful year in 2016.

However, the CBD got dismantled as the abovementioned all left the club with Castro and Billiat joining Amakhosi and Dolly leaving for French side .

"They were clinical in the first half and they did the job in the first half because in football you must take the chances you get. You can't wait for the next half because you don't know what will happen," Mosimane told reporters.

"The CB [Castro and Billiat] was on fire. They reminded me of the days they were with me."

Mosimane further confessed that the duo came back to haunt him but he's happy to see them doing well for Chiefs.

Article continues below

"They came back to bite me, the boys. It's good to see them play like this because that's what they are. They played well," concluded Mosimane.

Castro hasn't been a regular for Chiefs this season as he's only made two appearances while scoring once in the process.

Billiat, on the other hand, has had a slow start to the campaign with just one goal and two assists in six league games for the Glamour Boys.