Kaizer Chiefs and Mamelodi Sundowns played to a thrilling draw at the FNB Stadium in the MTN8 first-leg semi-final.

Chiefs held to a draw by Downs

Castillo and Mudau were both on target

The second-leg will be played in Pretoria

WHAT HAPPENED: Kaizer Chiefs drew first blood in their clash against Mamelodi Sundowns at the FNB Stadium on Saturday afternoon but Masandawana roared back to balance matters in a thrilling 1-1 affair.

The Glamour Boys huffed and puffed with no success in the first-half but eventually got the breakthrough in the second stanza. It was midfielder Edson Castillo who scored with a diving header in the 61st minute after creeping behind Sundowns' defence and catching Rivaldo Coetzee unaware.

THE FIGHT BACK: When it looked as though Chiefs were going to register their first win over Downs in six attempts across all competitions, Khuliso Mudau had other ideas. Junior Mendieta played a cross into the box which found Mudau on the rise as he headed past Brandon Petersen.

Molefi Ntseki introduced newly recruited striker Jasond Gonzalez at the start of the second half as the lanky striker came on off the bench. He was spotted wearing the jersey No.14, made famous by Chiefs legend Siphiwe Tshabalala.

In the 82nd minute, Marcelo Allende fired a free-kick that challenged Petersen as he back peddled behind his line but he did well to keep the ball from crossing over the mark as Downs protested that it was a goal.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Ntseki has now failed to beat Sundowns in two attempts as they lost in the Premier Soccer League and lost 2-1 to Rhulani Mokwena's side.

WHAT'S NEXT: Sundowns will host Chiefs in the second-leg clash in Pretoria on September 23. A couple of Sundowns players are set to assemble for camp at Bafana Bafana who are set to take on Namibia and the Democratic Republic of Congo in international friendlies this month.