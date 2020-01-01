Cassper Nyovest to face off with Trevor Noah in Fifa 20 match
South African hip-hop musician Cassper Nyovest is set to take on Trevor Noah in an online Fifa 20 game.
Cassper has been playing the game in order to keep himself entertained during the 21-day lockdown which has been introduced to stem the spread of the coronavirus in South Africa.
The Mafikeng-born rapper, whose real name is Refiloe Phoolo, recently played against former American football wide-receiver Chad Johnson.
Phoolo indicated Johnson had won the match and he is now set to take on South African comedian Noah, The Daily Show host.
It will be interesting to see whether Phoolo, who has confirmed he is a big fan of the Soweto Derby, will return to winning ways against Liverpool FC supporter Noah.
Check out Cassper's tweets regarding his next opponent:
Ya noh I got a whipping from Ochocinco today. Ah! Hahaha. Tomorrow I get to play Fifa with .@Trevornoah . Who do you have your money on? I say I am winning this one. #CassperStayAtHomeGames— R.M Phoolo (@casspernyovest) March 30, 2020
Okay is confirmed. Cassper Nyovest vs Trevor Noah tomorrow evening. We will confirm the exact time. Trying to stream it on YouTube but I'm struggling to log on. If it fails then I'll stream it on twitch. Tell your friends. #CassperStayAtHomeGames— R.M Phoolo (@casspernyovest) March 30, 2020
Tryna set up the YouTube stream for today's game. Technology is a tricky game. Im seeing flames. I need to get this one right!!! #CassperVsTreavorNoah #CassperStayAtHomeGames— R.M Phoolo (@casspernyovest) March 31, 2020
Hahaha .@Trevornoah everyone is on your team. #CassperVsTrevorNoah #CassperStayAtHomeGames https://t.co/nhQfDRB74g— R.M Phoolo (@casspernyovest) March 31, 2020