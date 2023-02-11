Cassius Mailula: The ‘new Percy Tau’ proves he’s South Africa’s next big thing

The Mamelodi Sundowns wonderkid was the Brazilians’ hero as they dispatched Al Hilal on Saturday.

Admittedly, eyebrows were raised when Cassius Mailula was first compared to Percy Tau, but the wonderkid continues to prove—week by week—why he may even have the talent to surpass the Bafana Bafana forward.

Only 21, Mailula appears unfazed by the challenges that continue to come his way, and was the hero again on Saturday as Sundowns began their Caf Champions League group stage campaign with a 1-0 victory over Al Hilal.

Life in the PSL has become easy for South Africa’s reigning champions, as their winning streak shows no sign of abating, yet Sudanese heavyweights Hilal were always going to prove a sterner test in continental competition.

While his teammates struggled to breach their opponents, Mailula appeared comfortable in the rarefied environment, and struck the winner in the 25th minute when he finished from close range.

Backpagepix

It wasn’t his most spectacular goal of a remarkable campaign, but it demonstrated other elements of his game; it was he who anticipated the goalkeeper’s spill, who reacted quickest, and who demonstrated composure to finish calmly and give Downs the edge in the contest.

For a player so lacking experience, he appears remarkably comfortable in the continental environment—this was his fourth African goal of the campaign—and he’s able to match his top flight showings with further excellence in the continent.

Peter Shalulile, currently leading the scoring charts, looks a strong bet to win the Golden Boot, but Mailula—with seven league goals to his name so far—is right behind his Namibian teammate and could be a dark horse for Player of the Year.

Comparisons with Tau certainly aren’t feeling far-fetched, and it’s worth remembering that the diminutive attacker—when he was Mailula’s age—wasn’t having the same impact as his successor is doing currently for Downs.

When Tau was Mailula’s age, he was on loan at Witbank Spurs in the National First Division, and didn’t come close to matching the wonderkid’s goal haul at a lower level of competition.

It was only in 2016-17—when Tau was already 22—that he scored seven goals in a PSL season, the number that Mailula already has this term.

Perhaps the PSL is softer now than it was six, seven years ago, but Mailula’s output alone demonstrates that comparisons with Tau are not far-fetched.

Indeed, the youngster is demonstrating a composure, consistency and anticipation that even the precocious Tau didn’t show at such a young age, even though he did go on to achieve excellent things with Downs.

International recognition is surely incoming soon—not to mention silverware—and who knows, perhaps Mailula’s quality could ensure that one day, he succeeds where Tau has (so far) failed.