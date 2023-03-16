Cassius Mailula: Mamelodi Sundowns wonderkid advised to stay one more year by Broos

Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos has advised Mamelodi Sundowns forward Cassius Mailula against rushing a move abroad.

Broos told Mailula not to rush overseas move

Bafana coach feels the forward is not ready for Europe

The striker has been in great form for Sundowns

WHAT HAPPENED? Mailula has been in great form in what is his breakthrough season, scoring 15 goals while providing four assists in all competitions, attracting interest from overseas.

His agent Karabo Mathang even revealed last month that two Ligue 1 clubs were monitoring him with a view to submitting a transfer while he also insisted that the player’s next move will likely be abroad.

Broos, however, feels it will be too soon were the striker to ditch Sundowns after one year, given how difficult it is to break through in European sides.

The Bafana Bafana coach has instead called on the player and his advisers to take time while using the Caf Champions League to gain experience of playing at the top level before they can consider a transfer overseas.

WHAT DID HE SAY? “We have to be careful with sending such a player so soon to Europe,” Broos said as he unveiled his final Bafana Bafana squad for the 2023 Afcon qualifiers against Liberia. “Honestly, I don’t think he is ready for Europe.

“Mailula is doing very good but it is his first season. Last year, he came one game, two games and we did not see him. Now, he’s broken through but saying he is ready to go to Europe, I should advise him to stay one year more in Sundowns, playing Caf Champions League will be good for his development.

“Don’t underestimate going to Europe certainly for a striker. It’s very difficult, so again, he has the potential but don’t take that decision too soon. And I know, everyone is like Mailula, Mailula, but, be careful.

“It’s his first season, he’s doing well in the Champions League also but it’s only seven months in a team like Sundowns that is dominating every game. So, let him have some more experience at the highest level. Sundowns are always in the Champions League so let him stay another year, it will be good for him.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The forward has quickly turned into Sundowns’ big-game player, netting nine times in the league, while adding six more in the Champions League.

Broos is perhaps mindful of the situation of former Sundowns forward Percy Tau who joined Premier League side Brighton and Hove Albion on the back of a great campaign with the Brazilians in 2018 but failed to make the grade in England, forcing him into loan spells in Belgian before joining Al Ahly in 2021.

Burnley striker Lyle Foster also struggled in Europe after moving to Monaco from Orlando Pirates as an 18-year-old, going out on loan in Belgium where rebuilt his career, before the Championship leaders snapped him up in January.

WHAT’S NEXT? Mailula, who made it to Broos’ final 24-man shortlist, is currently focused on Sundowns’ campaign with the Brazilians set for a tough away match against Al-Hilal on Saturday.