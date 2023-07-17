Cassius Mailula: Mamelodi Sundowns confirm Bafana Bafana star's proposed move to North American club

Mamelodi Sundowns have confirmed versatile attacker Cassius Mailula's proposed move to North America.

Mailula was key for Downs last season

He has attracted many suitors

Masandawana confirm the player's exit

WHAT HAPPENED: Mailula had an excellent debut in the South African top tier in the 2022/23 season.

The 22-year-old scored a total of 16 goals across all competitions and had initially been linked with a move to French Ligue 1.

However, recent communication from the club has revealed the versatile attacker will be leaving for an unnamed North American team.

WHAT HAS BEEN SAID:

AND WHAT IS MORE: When reached for comment, Mailula's agent Karabo Mathang-Tshabuse was not ready to reveal the destination.

"I am not giving any more than what has been shared by the team, unfortunately," Mathang-Tshabuse told GOAL on Monday evening.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Sundowns have already signed Junior Mendieta from Stellenbosch, Lesiba Nku who was playing for Marumo Gallants last season, and ex-SK Beveren attacker Lucas Ribeiro Costa.

The PSL champions are also looking to finalise a deal that will see Thapelo Maseko join them from SuperSport United.

Downs won the PSL for the sixth consecutive time last season, and in the new campaign, they will be aiming at winning a continental crown.

WHAT NEXT: The fans are definitely eager to know where Mailula is going and GOAL will provide updates.