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Antonio Cassano has spoken about AC Milan again after their 5-1 home win over Frosinone kept them in the Champions League places. He spoke on Viva El Futbol Official, the show with Nicola Ventola and Lele Adani: "The manager is doing a great job. Transfers? I absolutely love Tresoldi at Brugge, who costs at least 60 million, but I think they need a second striker. They've already got Ramos up front, and he's an absolute superstar".

Cassano also had advice for Cardinale and Amorim: "Milan also need a top-level centre-back and a player on the left flank. Those are the areas where they need reinforcements".

He then took aim at former Milan manager Massimiliano Allegri and former sporting director Igli Tare over Alphadjo Cisse: "Last year they sent him away out of desperation: let them deny it! He went to Catanzaro and now he's back and doing very well. I'm happy for him. Last year, Allegri and Tare said he couldn't play in Serie A. Let's remember that"