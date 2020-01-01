Cassama: Reims extend Guinea-Bissau midfielder’s contract

Having impressed in his debut season, the Red and Whites midfielder will remain at the Stade Auguste-Delaune until 2024

Moreto Cassama has extended his contract at until 2024, the club has confirmed.

The 22-year-old moved to Stade Auguste-Delaune in 2019 from Portuguese giants, FC on a three-year deal.

He has since become a key figure in the club’s ranks following his promotion from Reims’ second team.

David Gion gave him his senior team debut in the 1-1 draw at Stade Agricole de la Licorne against on January 15, 2020.

He went on to make seven appearances – scoring once against Angers before the coronavirus pandemic put football-related activities on a hiatus.



And to reward him for his impressive showings so far, two more years were added to Cassama’s contract.

“As I explained when he was signed, the arrival of Moreto did not respond to a panic or emergency transfer window but was part of a strategy of anticipation,” top official Mathieu Lacour told the club website.

“This strategy has proven itself. Thanks to the work at first of the recruitment cell then of the Pro and Pro 2 staff, to the player's investment and to the patience he showed.



“Moreto took advantage of his first year at the club to adapt to the characteristics of French football. Beyond his natural qualities, the emphasis was placed on tactical work and acclimatisation to a new culture; let's not forget that this is his first experience abroad.

“Since January, he has established himself as a very promising link in the first team. Its extension validates quality services and allows us to contractually secure an item that is very closely monitored and in which we believe very much.”

Born in Bissau, the 22-year-old had represented at U16, U17, U18 and U19 levels before pledging his allegiance to his country of birth at senior level.



Cassama was part of Guinea-Bissau’s 23-man squad to the 2019 staged in .

He made his bow in the team’s last group game in Baciro Cande’s 2-0 defeat to at the Suez Stadium – coming in as a 64th-minute replacement for Jorge Nogueira.

Guinea-Bissau bowed out of the group phase with one point after three games to sit at the base of Group F.