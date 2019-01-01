Casillas' wife 'hopeful' he will be discharged from hospital on Monday following heart attack

The former Real Madrid goalkeeper was admitted on Wednesday but Porto have confirmed is in a stable condition

Sara Carbonero, the wife of Iker Casillas, says that she hopes her husband will be discharged from hospital on Monday after suffering a heart attack.

The World Cup-winning captain was admitted after being taken ill at ’s training ground on Wednesday.

The Portuguese club later confirmed the goalkeeper had suffered “an acute myocardial infarction,” adding that: "The work session was promptly interrupted to provide assistance to the Porto goalkeeper, who is currently at the Hospital CUF Porto.

“Casillas is well, stable and his heart problem [is] solved."

And Casillas himself later tweeted that he is “stable” and “everything is controlled.”

Carbonero confirmed to AS on Friday afternoon: “Iker is calm, it's very good.

“We have to stay a few more days in the hospital, maybe he will be discharged on Monday and we can go home.”

The Porto president, Jorge Pinto da Costa, visited the goalkeeper on Friday, and the rest of the first-team squad were due to attend the hospital later in the day.

Casillas, who made 725 appearances for during a 16-year spell before leaving to join Porto in 2015, is considered to be one ’s greatest-ever goalkeepers.

He captained the national team to victory at the 2010 World Cup in , sandwiched between successes at the 2008 and 2012 European Championships.

His former club released a statement on Wednesday that said they were sending their former keeper "all the courage of the world".

"Real Madrid wants to transmit all their support to their beloved captain Casillas,” the statement continued.

"Casillas has taught us throughout his professional career to overcome the most incredible challenges to enhance the glory of our club.

"It has taught us that giving up does not fit into our philosophy of life and has shown us countless times that being stronger, the harder the challenge, is the way to achieve victory.

Article continues below

"Real Madrid want to see their eternal captain recovered as soon as possible and send him all the courage of the world."

Tributes have flooded in for the goalkeeper over the last two days, from both former teammates and rivals.

’s official Twitter account posted: “Stay strong, Iker Casillas. Our best wishes for a quick and complete recovery.”