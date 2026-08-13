Casemiro sings Messi's praises: I have never seen anyone like him in my life

Casemiro has paid tribute to his Inter Miami team-mate Lionel Messi, days after the death of the Argentine's father.

Messi returned to action just four days after losing his father, with the Inter Miami captain coming on in the second half against Club León in the early hours of this morning in the Leagues Cup.

His return could not spark a comeback. Inter Miami went down 3-2 and crashed out at the group stage.

Casemiro called his team-mate "an example" for the commitment he showed by making himself available for the clash against León.

"He is an example to follow," the Brazilian told newspaper "Mundo Deportivo". "I am sure he is going through a very difficult time, but his commitment, not only towards the players but towards the club too, was astonishing. I have never seen anything like it in my life. All we can do is thank him for being here."

For Casemiro, that dedication is one of the reasons Messi ranks among the "best players in history, if not the best".

The Argentine played the second half despite not having linked up with Inter Miami since his father's death last Saturday, the day he flew to Argentina with his family.

"It is hard, especially when you lose, but we know we have to keep improving," Casemiro added. "It was a tournament I badly wanted to win, and the result left us very disappointed."