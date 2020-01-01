CAS sets hearing date for Kaizer Chiefs transfer-ban appeal

The Soweto giants have just over three months to prepare for their case against Fosa Juniors

The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) has set a date for the official hearing of ' appeal against their two-window transfer ban.

In a statement released by CAS on its official website, the independent body revealed the case involving Amakhosi, Andriamirado 'Dax' Andrianamimanana, Fosa Juniors and Fifa will sit on September 9, 2020.

It's unclear at this stage if the set date will come before the opening of the next transfer window, especially with the season currently suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Under normal circumstances, the winter transfer window in closes at the end of August or first week of September - and if this was to be the case this year then Chiefs would not be able to sign players for the start of the 2020/21 campaign.

The Glamour Boys were handed the ban earlier this year by Fifa after being censured over how they went about signing Andrianamimanana in August 2018.

At the time, Chiefs acquired the services of the Madagascar international on a free transfer.

This was after the player claimed he was a free agent but even after Fosa Juniors came forward to set the record straight, Chiefs maintained that the Madagascan league wasn't professional and therefore had every right to sign the player without compensating his former club.

According to Fosa Juniors, Chiefs made an offer for the player in an attempt to end the transfer saga at the time, but Dax's former club rejected it, saying that it was way below what they had expected for their player.

The matter was then taken to Fifa, who ruled in 2018 that Chiefs could provisionally register Dax as their player which they did and began to field him for the 2018/19 season.

That decision didn't sit well with Fosa Juniors who appealed the ruling until Fifa ruled in their favour in February this year.

It was then Chiefs' turn to take the matter forward, more so because they had already parted ways with the player who is now on the books of Black .

Chiefs' argument is that they did everything by the book when signing Dax and therefore want the transfer ban lifted.

Dax was handed a four-month ban from football which he has already served and was liable to compensate Fosa Juniors around R650 000, which he was to pay-share with Chiefs.

It's unclear at this stage if Dax and Chiefs have paid the amount after lodging the appeal - but the player has already expressed his excitement that his four-month ban was a thing of the past.