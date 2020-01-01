CAS appeal outcome pending but who should Kaizer Chiefs sign and why?

Amakhosi don't just need fresh ideas from the bench but they also need players who will give them a different dimension on the pitch next season

are anxiously waiting for the outcome of their transfer ban appeal with the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) and time is running out for them to make the most of the available players in the transfer market.

As things stand, the Soweto giants are banned from signing players for the next two transfer windows, meaning they are only able to bring in new players ahead of the 2021-22 season.

But that could be overturned provided CAS rules in their favour for the case involving Andriamirado 'Dax' Andrianarimanana and Fosa Juniors.

More teams

Rivals and have already bagged a few quality players and this means Chiefs could be left picking up crumbs and still be expected to compete for honours come next season.

Amakhosi have already returned to training with Gavin Hunt putting those who were there last season through their paces in his first training session in charge of the team.

However, he is aware that a few positions need strengthening, especially the defence and midfield departments going into the new season.

Now, the question is who should they sign and why if their appeal is successful.

Chiefs don't need to make wholesale changes to the team that finished as runners-up last term - the majority of the players in the current squad are good enough to compete against anyone in the league - but they need competition in order to always be on top of their game.

Some players showed that they were relaxed because they were guaranteed of places in Ernst Middendorp's starting line-up - and when that complacency crept in, that's when the team started dropping points and eventually lost out on the league title to Sundowns.

Thabang Monare

Monare is clubless after parting ways with Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila (TTM) and he's hoping to make a big move before the start of the new season.

SuperSport United wanted to lure him to Tshwane prior to the end of the season but they were told Monare wanted to join Chiefs - and he was holding out for the move.

But, of course, he has to wait and find out if Chiefs will be able to sign new players - and that's when he can make up his mind about whether or not he can play for them.

Apart from him wanting to don the famous gold and black jersey of Amakhosi, the club needs a player of his calibre in midfield.

Monare is comfortable on the ball and his defensive qualities are second to none - and he could come in and take over from Willard Katsande whom the majority of fans feel should be rested after overloading himself over the past nine years.

The one advantage Monare has if he decides to move to Naturena and the management agrees to sign him is that he knows what Hunt expects from his players and would fit in like a hand in a glove in the Amakhosi setup.

S'fiso Hlanti

Hlanti is a natural left-back but he's also versatile, and Chiefs need a player like him to reinforce that defence and ease the pressure on the likes of Siphosakhe Ntiya-Ntiya and Yagan Sasman.

The two Amakhosi players have a love-hate relationship with the fans due to their inconsistency and, at times, their inability to drift back to their positions when the team needs to defend after losing possession in the final third.

Hlanti has mastered the art of going up and down on the left-hand side and he's got height and physique to deal with any opposition striker.

He's also a good passer and a crosser of the ball and has goals in him - both from dead-ball situations either using his header to score or scoring from free-kicks.

And this is the kind of player Chiefs need; the player who will dominate on all fronts from defence to attack where the team struggled in the second half of last season.

Phathutshedzo Nange

A quality central midfielder with quick feet and goals in him. Nange is a rare breed and needs an opportunity to take his football career to the next level.

Hunt unleashed the best in him in his first season with after arriving from Black in July 2019.

Article continues below

Chiefs have not found George Maluleka's replacement, and if they can't sign new players then they will have to look from within the current squad but they can't let the opportunity to sign Nange pass by if their appeal is successful.

As things stand, Amakhosi have quality players who could come in and fill the void left by Maluleka - but having someone like Nange to compete with the likes of Kearyn Baccus, Nkosingiphile Ngcobo and Siphelele Ntshangase would certainly make them even more competitive, especially looking at the depth other clubs such as Pirates and Sundowns have.

The fact that Chiefs will also be playing in the Caf means they need a big squad to juggle both continental and domestic football - and Nange comes with that experience after experiencing that with Wits just a few months ago.