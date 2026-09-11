Michael Carrick has revealed why Luke Shaw missed Manchester United's clash with Azerbaijan's Sabah, confirming the England full-back is carrying no serious injury. The decision to leave him out was purely precautionary, with one eye on the looming Manchester derby against neighbours Manchester City.

United cruised to a 4-0 win over Sabah on Thursday evening in their Champions League opener at Old Trafford. Shaw, though, was nowhere to be seen in the squad.

Carrick explains the reason for Shaw's absence

Speaking in comments highlighted by British newspaper "Mirror", Carrick said of Shaw: "It is a little bit about managing his minutes. He came off in the last match against Everton because of some muscle cramps."

He added: "We did not want to take a risk with him, and we tried to handle his situation carefully, and we will see how he is over the next few days."

Resting Shaw ahead of the derby with Manchester City points to a clear intention from the coaching staff: keep him fresh for the game that matters most.

Dorgu shines in Shaw's absence

Patrick Dorgu seized his moment. Handed a start at left-back, he delivered a standout display, teeing up United's opener for Matheus Cunha and playing his part in a first clean sheet of the season.

UEFA named Dorgu man of the match, and he beamed afterwards: "It was good. I really thank God for giving me the chance to play in the Champions League. I am very happy with my performance, and even happier that the team took the three points and started our Champions League campaign."

He added: "We conceded a lot of goals in the last two matches, so it was good to regain confidence before the derby at the weekend."

Carrick gives Amass a chance

Dorgu was not the only youngster to get a run out. Carrick rested him in the closing minutes, throwing on defender Harry Amass at left-back.

Amass had been left out of the squad entirely for the 2-2 Premier League draw with Everton earlier in the week.

"The scoreline looks comfortable, but it was not easy"

Carrick relished his side's defensive solidity and that elusive clean sheet, while also praising the sharpness up front.

The United manager said: "It is good to keep a clean sheet and secure the win. I think some of what we produced going forward was excellent, and there were periods when we played very good football, and we were dangerous in transitions."

He continued: "We defended well for most of the match, but I have to give Sabah a lot of credit. They are a difficult team to play against, they rely on short passes and linking up between their players, and they force you to work hard to win the ball back."

He concluded: "The scoreline looks comfortable, but it was not like that the whole time. I think we produced a lot of good things tonight, and that gave us this result."