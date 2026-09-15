Michael Carrick faces a big call over his starting line-up for tomorrow's third-round Carabao Cup clash with Brighton. The Manchester United manager hinted at a balancing act, resting some players while fielding those best placed to win the tie.

Asked whether trophies still matter to managers, and whether a manager is now judged solely on the Premier League regardless of cups, Carrick spoke in Tuesday's press conference, carried by the club's official website: "For me, trophies represent the beauty and the true feeling of victory. This is the reason we play football and take part in sport, and it is certainly the reason I am at this club, to fight to win. It is not simple, of course, but winning titles and passing that feeling on to the fans is undoubtedly something important."





Sir Alex Ferguson once handed the whole squad chances in the League Cup. Would Carrick do the same or keep his core intact? "Yes, of course, these are the decisions we have to make. We play in different competitions and we have made changes before, and what matters to us is winning matches and managing the squad intelligently to keep everyone at the highest levels of readiness and focus. Despite everything, we go into Wednesday's clash with one goal, and that is to win."

Turning to the refereeing decisions that went against United in the last derby, and how to channel that frustration into the Brighton game, the Red Devils manager was blunt: "We have to get over it and move on. We must keep on achieving victories, because the current points tally is not what we aspire to and we do not hide behind that. What matters now is to rediscover the winning tune and to acquire that habit once again."

Could the anger at that clash fire the players up? He commented: "The players already have this spirit and seriousness, and they have proven it on several occasions by coming back strongly after any setback. Situations like these certainly give you an added motivation to use as a driving force to move forward."

On the latest injury news and the return dates for Amad Diallo and Matthijs de Ligt, Carrick revealed: "Amad is not yet close to returning within a few days and we will see how things develop, while de Ligt has continued his rehabilitation programme to return, so I prefer not to put a specific timeframe on their return at the present time."

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Luke Shaw's fitness for Brighton also came up. "There is a possibility of him making the Brighton match. It is not entirely settled, but it is a matter of just a few days and no more than that."

Should Shaw miss out, what are the options at left-back? Carrick pointed to Patrick Dorgu: "Patrick put in a very fine performance against Sabah, and he also produced good things in the last match. This is why we have an extended list of players to deal with the shortage. Injuries are not an ideal thing, but we have to adapt to them."

New arrival Carlos Baleba is set to rejoin the group after the international break. "Yes, certainly, he will be with the group during the coming week, which means he will be in good shape and ready to appear after the international break," the United manager confirmed.

Carrick finished by explaining what Baleba brings to the midfield: "He is a player who possesses high quality and has an overwhelming desire to fight and to take part alongside his team-mates, which is the reason we signed him, as he will give the midfield the required balance and dynamism excellently."