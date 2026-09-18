Carrick: bad results are not the end of the world, and this is my stance on Real's goal

Michael Carrick took responsibility for Manchester United's poor start to the season. But he called for perspective too, insisting the run of bad results is not the end of the world.

United sit 13th in the Premier League table, having recorded just one win in their opening four matches in the competition.

Defeat in the Manchester derby was followed by a stunning 3-2 collapse against Brighton in the English League Cup, despite United leading 2-0.

That was the first time United had lost at home after leading 2-0 in 50 years. Fans jeered the players at the final whistle amid the anger.

The Independent published Carrick's remarks at the press conference ahead of Sunday's fifth-round Premier League clash with Fulham.

Carrick said: "It's not a disaster or a catastrophe. It's not the end of the world. We're not in a situation where we're going through a very long run of disastrous results. We've lost two games recently, but we feel we've started all the matches we've played well, and we've been present in them, if not the better team at their start."

He noted: "It's not that we're really struggling all the time. We've done a lot of good things in these matches... and that's where the confidence comes from. The good things we've done get completely lost because of the atmosphere around us one way or another, but they're not lost to us."

Carrick was defiant on the question of blame. "It's not a blame game. Blame me, no problem. I'll take the responsibility whatever it is, but it's not about blaming people."

He explained: "For us it's about finding solutions and becoming better. And it's about all of us, as a football club, as a group of players, the coaching staff, the owners, and the fans. It's a collective responsibility. I only know where we want to get to, and we want to get there quickly."

Asked whether he felt under pressure to turn things around quickly, Carrick said: "I think it's going to take a lot more than a match or two of results. I really hate losing, but that doesn't mean the world has collapsed. That can't happen to us, because we have to put in a good performance, we have to win, and we still have a lot of matches ahead."

The manager also called for restraint over the talk surrounding Jay Gabriel, the 15-year-old United academy player who made the headlines this week. Reports suggest he intends to leave the club following disputes between his family and United, with Real Madrid's interest growing.

Carrick offered no update on the player's future. He said: "I think he's a young boy, and it's certainly important that we don't put anything out into the open here."

He concluded: "I think with the level of interest and scrutiny and everything around it, we have to be careful and rational, and think about him and his wellbeing before anything else."

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