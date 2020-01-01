Carragher slams Brady's proposal to leave Premier League season null and void

The former Red is of the opinion that the only fair solution is to allow the top flight to finish when it is safe to continue playing

Former favourite Jamie Carragher categorically dismissed the suggestion that the 2019-20 Premier League season should be declared null and void due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The English top flight ground to a halt on Friday following confirmation that manager Mikel Arteta and star Callum Hudson-Odoi were among the thousands worldwide who had caught the illness.

With nine games to go, it is still unclear when the Premier League will be able to restart, with a projected date of early April dismissed as unrealistic by some experts.

More teams

Karren Brady, 's vice-chairman, believes the entire campaign should be ended with no teams declared champions or relegated .

“No escaping the fact now, football in is entering its most devastating period in 75 years,” she wrote for the Sun .

“There is no dodging the possibility that all levels in the EFL, as well as the Premier League, will have to be cancelled and this season declared null and void because if the players can't play the games can't go ahead.

“The PL hopes that an interlude of three weeks from today will enable it to restart but that may well be dreamland.

“So what if the league cannot be finished? As games in both the PL and in the EFL are affected, the only fair and reasonable thing to do is declare the whole season null and void.

“Who knows who would have gone down or come up if the games have not actually been played in full?

Brady, who did add that the decision would be a "huge blow" for Liverpool, 25 points clear at the top of the table as they chase their first title since 1990, attracted ample criticism for her views from irate Reds fans.

Carragher was predictably unamused by the proposal and called for the Premier League to pick up where it left off whenever conditions were appropriate.

Article continues below

Have a look at Klopp’s comments compared to Karren Brady’s 🤦‍♂️ Whats fair is to finish the season for teams in every league when the ⚽️ is allowed to start again. The ⚽️ authorities found a way to put a World Cup in the middle of a season so I’m sure they can sort next season out. https://t.co/Oe1risTTwc — Jamie Carragher (@Carra23) March 14, 2020

"Have a look at Klopp’s comments compared to Karren Brady’s,’ he fired on Twitter.

"What’s fair is to finish the season for teams in every league when the football is allowed to start again.

"The football authorities found a way to put a World Cup in the middle of a season so I’m sure they can sort next season out."