Carnell: Former Orlando Pirates coach open to return to Europe

The former Buccaneers technical staff member is open to a move to Europe to further his career

Former assistant coach Bradley Carnell said he is happy in the United States of America as he is part of the bench, and suggested he would stay as long as he is needed.

Although he is still taking his coaching career step by step, Carnell would like to ply his trade and further his career in Europe whenever an opportunity avails itself.

On the other hand, the former and defender is also open to a move back to his homeland, .

More teams

"It is all about building blocks and baby steps. How long am I intending to stay in the US? I don’t know. As long as I’m needed here, I’ll give everything here,” Carnell told IOL.

“If I have an opportunity to go back to Europe or do something else, wherever the profession is calling me... I’m always ready for it. I’m really happy here.

“We have good people and a good organization. It is really high quality every day. It is just about getting better, helping the team, and making sure that I’m also getting better.

“I want to hone my craft and get into step, where I’m coaching at a higher level...Getting back to Europe is a big goal of mine. But right now I’m really happy and giving my all for the Red Bulls.”

Having spent more than a decade in the with VfB and Borussia Mönchengladbach, he still harbours ambitions of a possible return to the Premier Soccer League ( ).

“Obviously, in the future, yes, I’ll consider a move to South Africa,” he added.

Article continues below

“That’s my heritage and that’s my roots. Right now, I feel that I have unfinished business in the market here in , or even in Europe.

“We don’t know, maybe in a couple of years but we’ll see how it goes. There are always ongoing contract negotiations. My deal comes up in December. We will see where that takes us.

“There were one or two things back in Europe in late November for a couple of teams and those didn’t transpire. As I said, I’m very happy at this current moment.”