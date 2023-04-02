Carnell & Blom's St Louis City bubble burst as Hlongwane's Minnesota United win South African affair

Bradley Carnell’s St Louis FC were in control of the game but lost to Minnesota United in a Major League Soccer showdown on Saturday.

St Louis were enjoying a five-match winning streak

But that was halted by Minnesota

It was an affair featuring two Bafana players plus an SA coach

WHAT HAPPENED? St Louis were edged 1-0 in a match that featured two Bafana Bafana players. Bongokuhle Hlongwane was in action for Minnesota and played for 90 minutes while former Kaizer Chiefs star Njabulo Blom came on for St Louis on the hour mark.

Playing at their City Park home ground, St Louis dominated possession and had more shots at goal, with a better shot accuracy than their visitors. They even enjoyed a better passing accuracy with more successful crosses but that could not help them claim victory.

Minnesota, however, won the match due to a solid defence which managed to thwart a barrage of raids from their hosts. Minnesota defenders made crucial interceptions while their goalkeeper Dayne St Clair was outstanding between the sticks and made three key saves.

WATCH: After the game, Hlongwane swapped shirts with his Bafana teammate Blom. The former Maritzburg United could be seen wearing Blom’s jersey while deliriously dancing with his Minnesota teammates in the dressing room.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: St Louis went into match in the early hours of Sunday morning in South Africa against the backdrop of a five-match winning streak. They then recorded their first defeat of the season.

Despite losing, they, however, still lead the Western Conference, with two points more than second-placed Seattle Sounders. They have four points more than Minnesota, who remain fourth on the table.

WHAT NEXT FOR ST LOUIS & MINNESOTA? St Louis will try to recover from their setback next weekend when they visit second-placed Seattle Sounders.

Hlongwane and his Minnesota will again be on the toad, this time around travelling to Chicago Fire as they try to keep up with the momentum they have picked.